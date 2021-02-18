Ajo LP Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,889 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 154.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 427.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,262.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.