Ajo LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708,004 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Amdocs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Amdocs by 15.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

