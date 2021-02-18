Ajo LP Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439,441 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

