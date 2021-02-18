Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.81 Million

Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $12.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.80 million. Airgain reported sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.74 million to $75.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airgain.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Airgain from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Airgain stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 211,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,333. The firm has a market cap of $257.68 million, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Airgain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

