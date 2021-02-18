Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.38 ($115.75).

AIR opened at €93.90 ($110.47) on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €78.86.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

