Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stake Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ATSG opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $883,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

