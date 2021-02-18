Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Gap Down to $71.50

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93), but opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.89). Air Partner shares last traded at GBX 70.49 ($0.92), with a volume of 109,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Air Partner in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.15. The stock has a market cap of £44.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.14.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

