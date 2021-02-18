Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACDVF. Bank of America raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.