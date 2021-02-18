Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,269,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,241,000 after buying an additional 473,171 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 895.1% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 202,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,982,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

