Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Cowen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price upped by Cowen from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.45.

NYSE:A opened at $130.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

