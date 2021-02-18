Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $130.97 and last traded at $129.59, with a volume of 16188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.98.

The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

