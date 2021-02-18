AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FDX traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.53. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

