AGF Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. AJO LP boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after acquiring an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 241,804 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.36. 29,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.89. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

