AGF Investments LLC Sells 4,308 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average of $161.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

