AGF Investments LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises 0.2% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 78.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,120. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $87.21. 22,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

