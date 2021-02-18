AGF Investments LLC Buys 57 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.60. 24,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.44. The stock has a market cap of $332.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

