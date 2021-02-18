AGF Investments Inc. Sells 757 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 149.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $517,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.13. 35,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

