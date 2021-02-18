AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 457,117 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.48% of Waste Connections worth $129,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $261,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 35,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.10. 47,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

