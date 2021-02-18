AGF Investments Inc. Has $104.92 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $104,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. 132,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,805,915. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

