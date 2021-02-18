AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163,070 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $47,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.46. 25,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,708. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.