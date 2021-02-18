AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 726,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,034 shares of company stock worth $2,351,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,302. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

