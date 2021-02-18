AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 26,682 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 2.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 290.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.96. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.