AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MITT opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

