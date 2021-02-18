AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,487. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

