Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $10,015,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

