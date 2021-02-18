Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.26

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 82870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEGN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aegion alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aegion by 18.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aegion by 204.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.