Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Sunday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$18.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.49.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

