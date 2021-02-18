AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021 // Comments off

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SDG stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.