AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SDG stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60.

