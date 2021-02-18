AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 8,057 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,539,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $162.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

