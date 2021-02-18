AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 384 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,560,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 214,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,332 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $50.65.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

