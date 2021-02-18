AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $50,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 640.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.