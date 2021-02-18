Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.28. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 107,895 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.