Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.28. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 107,895 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Advaxis by 602.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

