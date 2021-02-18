Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.84

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 270069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

AAV has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

