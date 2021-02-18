AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.68

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 105.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

