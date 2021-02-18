AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASIX stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.86 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

