Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $110.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.