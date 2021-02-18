Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

