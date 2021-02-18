Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 2nd

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by 316.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.