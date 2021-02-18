ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.