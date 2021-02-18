Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.69 on Thursday, reaching $481.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. The company has a market capitalization of $231.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

