Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 61,097 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,097 shares during the period. ADTRAN accounts for approximately 2.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ADTRAN by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ADTRAN by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $751.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

