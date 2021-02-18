Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 27,645 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,645 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises about 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 36,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

