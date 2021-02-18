Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,823 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 12,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,326. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

