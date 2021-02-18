Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Seaboard by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $35.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,150.00. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,614.00 and a 12 month high of $3,981.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,212.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.