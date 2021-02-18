Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,466 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises approximately 2.1% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Celestica worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Celestica by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,347. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

