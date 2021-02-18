Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,805 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,018. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

