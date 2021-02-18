Adept4 (LON:AD4) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Adept4 PLC (LON:AD4)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.69 ($0.02). Adept4 shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 5,969,370 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.05.

About Adept4 (LON:AD4)

Adept4 Plc provides IT as a service to small and medium size enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services segments. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

