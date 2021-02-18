Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 806,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATNM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

