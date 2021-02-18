Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 14th total of 207,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

ACER opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.