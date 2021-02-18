Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.64

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.64 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78). Accrol Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 162,884 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. The company has a market cap of £189.77 million and a P/E ratio of 206.67.

In other news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £933,100 ($1,219,101.12).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

